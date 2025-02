EMPLOYEES at a Fradley business have given a boost to Lichfield Foodbank.

Automotive technology and manufacturing firm Forvia hosted a day focused on giving back to local communities.

Staff members from the business’ Fradley sites collected more than 150kg of food.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank said:

“This was the equivalent of 365 meals being donated – we would like to say a very big thank you to everyone at Forvia.”

