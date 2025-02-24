A CELEBRATION event is taking place in Lichfield to mark International Women’s Day.

It will be held at the Guildhall from 3pm to 6pm on 8th March.

The event is being hosted by Deputy Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Claire Pinder-Smith and Lichfield City Council leader Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, who said the event would be a “fantastic opportunity for networking, conversation and community engagement”.

Cllr Harvey-Coggins added:

“International Women’s Day is not just a celebration, but a call to action. “We must accelerate progress towards gender equality by breaking down systemic barriers and challenging biases that still hold women back. “Whether in workplaces, communities or leadership, we need bold and decisive steps to create a fairer society for everyone. “This event is an opportunity to come together, share ideas, and drive real change.”

The event will give visitors the chance to connect with local councillors, community groups and women-led businesses, as well as take part in an open mic session featuring poetry readings, talks and discussions.

Those interested in attending can email enquiries@lichfield.gov.uk.