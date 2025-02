LICHFIELD City Ladies picked up a vital three points on the road at Walsall Wood.

They found themselves level at half time after Courtney Dilger’s continued her scoring escapades.

City might even have found themselves in front a the break, but saw a strike disallowed just before the turnaround.

But second half goals from Corinna Williams and sub Holly Parkes ensured Lichfield collected the win to move five points clear at the top of the table.