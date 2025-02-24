PLANS to create more than 16,000 extra dentist appointments across Staffordshire has been hailed as “great news” by Lichfield’s MP.

The proposals have been put forward by the Government with the move expected to allow greater access for patients from April.

The additional capacity will be aimed at those who are in need of urgent dental care.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said:

“I’ve lost count of the number of people who have been in touch with me about not being able to see an NHS dentist. “This plan won’t be the whole answer to making sure that everyone can see a dentist when they need to, but it’s a huge first step in the right direction while we get on and make the long-term changes that we all deserve. “This is great news for people right across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages.”