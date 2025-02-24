THE Labour opposition group has laid out plans to amend Lichfield District Council’s budget.

The local authority will meet tomorrow (25th February) to agree its financial plans for the coming year, as well as setting council tax.

But after discussions between different groups on the council – which is currently in no overall control – the Labour group has asked for consideration to be given to alternative plans for the £2.1million growth budget.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the opposition, said:

“The Labour group of councillors have been having discussions about the priorities for funding – for example in discussions with residents at our local advice surgeries – since last autumn and we put our suggestions to the Conservative administration early in November. “It is really good to know that the council has money for growth in its services and on the whole we have had very productive discussions with the Conservative leadership. They have incorporated a number of our proposals into their report, which is very welcome and refreshing. “However, a number of our proposals were not accepted, hence our alternative budget.”

Among the proposals are funding for climate change initiatives, local ward-based improvements and money for better accessibility to public buildings.

Cllr Colin Ball, deputy leader of the Labour group, added:

“I am delighted that after pushing for this since I was first elected to the district council in 2018 the Conservatives have finally agreed to set aside £2million for much needed social rented housing in our district. “The Conservatives have also agreed to increase staffing numbers in our hard-pressed housing team and also towards enforcement staff to tackle issues in private rented housing. “We are hoping that we can persuade enough councillors to back our alternative budget to deliver priorities that are important to our district’s residents.”