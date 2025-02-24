THE Electric Swing Circus offered their audience something completely different when they performed for Lichfield Arts at the Lichfield Guildhall.

Having began life in 2011, they were lead figures in a small resurgence in interest in electronic swing – a fusion of jazz swing rhythms and vocal styles with electronic music foundations, featuring heavy percussion and heavily sampled instruments, sounds and effects.

The group formed in Birmingham, but have since performed all over the country and released several albums.

Led by the irrepressible energy and vocals of Fe Salomon and Vicki Olivia, the guitarist Tom Hyland and a rhythm section of bass player Patrick Wreford, drummer Marcus Copeland and synthesiser player Rashad Gregory, their sound was an impressive melange of influences that blended seamlessly to provide the group with their own individual sonic fingerprint.

Although their sound and stage presentation would have been better suited to an outdoor festival in August, they still gave a credible performance indoors on a cold February night, filling the floor with more dancers as the evening worn on.

They played a selection of songs from throughout their career, with the impressive drumming and bass playing fitting seamlessly into the samples, the singing and the guitar fills.

Although their sound took in elements of jazz, dance and techno music – with something of a steam-punk sensibility – they also placed musicianship at the forefront of what they were doing.

Songs spanned 1920s jazz-influenced opening number Expectations, to the love song Bella Belle and story pieces such as Remedy and Valentine.

This was an entertaining evening in the company of a group that knows how to put on a show.