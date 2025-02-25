A BURNTWOOD business is celebrating as it prepares to pass £25million in sales.

Packaging manufacturer Lesters has seen revenues rise by £7million since 2023 after securing automative, engineering, medical and retail sectors.

Bosses said the introduction of two state-of-the-art large format casemakers has revolutionised production speeds and capacity at its 60,000 sq ft facility on Mount Road.

The company has also recruited eight new staff members across sales, design and manufacturing.

Billy Hutchinson, managing director of Lesters, said:

“There were lots of challenges in 2024, many of them outside our control and driven by external pressures. “Despite the volatile outlook, we’ve continued to expand and are confident that we’ll hit £25million by the end of the next financial year – a successful completion of our four-year growth plan. “A big part of this has been our fantastic Lesters team, who go above and beyond to ensure our customers receive timely packaging solutions that meet their exact requirements. “We’ve also looked at how we can create a complete ecosystem for our clients, which means they have access to design support and core packaging, right through to supply chain solutions and stock management through Lesters Logistics.”

Among the new appointments is operations manager Edward Scobie who will work to drive productivity improvements and maintain quality standards.

Elsewhere, Greg Burton has become design innovation lead.

Billy said:

“You can’t stand still in our industry and that is why we’re always looking to innovate and attempting to do things differently. This year will be no different.”