CHASETOWN will aim to return to winning ways as they host Vauxhall Motors.

Mark Swann’s men will round off a double-header of league clashes at The Scholars Ground as they host their second-placed opponents this evening (25th February).

The Scholars suffered late disappointment last time out as they lost 3-2 to Runcorn Linnets.

Meanwhile, the visitors beat Moseley 1-0 on the road in their previous outing.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.