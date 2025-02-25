THE importance of community connections must be at the heart of plans for a new unitary authority, a local Liberal Democrat councillor has said.

The Government intends to end two-tier council areas – such as Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council – in favour of new bodies covering at least 500,000 residents.

Initial proposals must be drawn up by 21st March before a formal plan is put together in November.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrats at Lichfield District Council, said the changes must be managed carefully in order not to create a disconnection between elected representatives and their residents.

He said:

“These reforms are huge. They will remove second tier councils – like Lichfield District Council – and require that they join up with first tier councils to form a unitary authority. “The Lichfield Lib Dems do have some reservations about these reforms because they will be very disruptive at a time when we have so much to do to rebuild our economy and public services. “A fundamental value of Liberal Democrats is the importance of community and so any new council must maintain a close connection with our residents in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages. “So we would definitely not support a new unitary authority covering the whole of Staffordshire. “If these proposals are to go ahead, we would support a South Staffordshire unitary authority – but it is vital that it should not be too large and distant from our residents. “The new authority has to understand our community so that it can properly deliver services for us all.”

Cllr Ray said the “obvious” link up would see connections between areas covered by Lichfield District Council along with Tamworth Borough Council, East Staffordshire Borough Council and Cannock Chase District Council.

He added:

“But we say that Lichfield District Council should link up with a maximum of three other councils because of the fundamental priority that the new authority must be connected with us here in Lichfield district so it works properly for all of us.”