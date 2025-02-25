FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a blaze at a house in Lichfield.

Crews were called to a property on The Close at 6.15am today (25th February).

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said no-one was injured in the incident.

They added:

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“The electrical supply in the local area was affected for a short period while crews put out the fire. All those affected have now had their electrical supply restored.



“We are advising members of the public to avoid the area where possible while structural engineers assess the damage to the property.”