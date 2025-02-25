THE audience at the Lichfield Garrick will be transported back to the 1990s for an evening of music.

The 90s Live show comes to the city theatre on 9th March.

It will feature tracks from the likes of Take That, Oasis, the Spice Girls, Supergrass and The Vengaboys.

A spokesperson said:

“The music of a generation will be brought to life with fantastic vocals, genius costumes and all the dance moves you know and love.”

Tickets are £33 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.