The Lichfield Ladies Red team took the honours in a 59-17 home win over Kenilworth.

They scored nine tries on a wet and windy afternoon at Cooke Fields, with three on the scoreboard before the visitors managed to register.

Kaz Kacirkova (3), Emily Williams (2), Bryany Chalk and Roz Jermine accounted for seven of the total, while Molly Draycott – with two more and seven conversions – posted 24 points for her side.

Elsewhere, the Green team came out on the wrong end of a 22-5 scoreline at Old Leamingtonians.

Lichfield had been the victors in the reverse fixture in November, but despite opening the scoring through Charlotte Lacy they were behind ten minutes before the half time break.

Two late tries also prevented the Myrtle Greens from earning a losing bonus point.