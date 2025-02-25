A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Stonnall.

police were called to a property on Main Street by ambulance staff at 7.50am this morning (25th February).

A 53-year-old man from the Lichfield area was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information can leave details on the Staffordshire Police major incident website. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.