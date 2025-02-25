THE local branch of a political party has confirmed candidates set to contest rural seats in Lichfield at the Staffordshire County Council elections.

Voters will head to the polls to select their new representatives on 1st May.

Labour has now added its rural candidates to those already announced for seats in Lichfield and Burntwood.

They include Lichfield City Council representative Ben Watkins who will contest the Lichfield Rural North division, which includes areas such as Fradley, Boley Park and Streethay.

Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council member Paul Taylor will run int he Lichfield Rural West area, covering the likes of Colton, Handsacre, Kings Bromley. Longdon, Elmhurst and Chorley.

He said:

“I am an experienced Labour candidate, a lifelong Burntwood resident and current town and district councillor with 30 years of business experience and a proven record of community service. “I will champion fair funding for rural areas and support those facing challenges.”

Other Labour representatives include Jenny Mackintosh (Lichfield Rural East), David Thompson (Lichfield Rural South) and Rosie Harvey-Coggins (Needwood Forest).

Cllr Sue Woodward, chair of the Lichfield Labour party, said:

“The candidates we have chosen to represent Labour across the whole area have a wide range of campaigning, work and life experiences which I know will be used for the benefit of local residents. “I am very proud of our whole slate of Labour candidates who will make excellent county councillors.”