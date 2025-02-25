PLANS to replace the adventure golf course in Beacon Park have been drawn up.

The proposals have been put forward by Lichfield District Council and Microsports.

It will see the existing facility demolished with a new layout created drawing on inspiration from the local area.

Developed by RL Golf Construction Ltd, holes on the new course would be based on local landmarks including the Lichfield Garrick and Lichfield Cathedral.

A planning statement said:

“The development offers a low maintenance course that could yield a profitable and reliable business.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.