MOTORISTS are being warned to be on their guard after scammers targeted people parking in Lichfield city centre.

Stickers have appeared on payment machines and signage in Bird Street car park with a QR code directing people to pay via a link when they scan rather than via the official PayByPhone app.

But motorists who think they are legitimately paying for parking by putting their card details in to the website the code takes them to are then hit with an inflated charge to the scammers instead.

One driver, who did not wish to be named, said they had fallen for the con after visiting the city centre on Sunday (23rd February) – and later found a charge for £59.99 in their account rather than the £2 they had expected to pay.

They told Lichfield Live:

“Luckily, the bank agreed to refund the money as it was fraudulent – but said that the vendor could potentially appeal and try to prove it is a genuine charge. “My bank also found out it had been set up as a subscription so would have been taken again at some point in the future. “I’ve had to cancel my card as well so it has caused disruption for me. “I do wonder how many others might have been caught out by these stickers which look official?”

The scam has been used elsewhere across the country, with officials in Walsall warning of a similar con operating there last month.

In other areas, drivers have found themselves hit with both the unofficial payment and a parking ticket as their actual payment had not gone to the owner of the car park.

Councillor Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“We are highly concerned that a car park customer has been scammed when making payment in the city centre. “Our officers are checking all machines, will remove any QR stickers that they find and will continue to check for this sort of activity. “We wish to emphasise that we don’t use QR codes when taking payment for parking. We only accept coins, debit or credit cards or payment from a mobile phone. “Mobile payment is made using PayByPhone online or via its app which should be downloaded directly via Google Play or the App Store. “For full details please visit Pay for parking online or by phone.”