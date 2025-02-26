A NEW series of meditation classes will begin in Lichfield this week.

Led by Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Dema from the Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre, they will be held at Curborough Community centre from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays from tomorrow (27th February).

A spokesperson said:

“In these classes we will learn skilful methods to cope with the difficulties that arise in our lives so that we can develop and maintain a happy mind all the time regardless of our external circumstances.

“In this way we will find true freedom from problems. We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk.

“At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments

“Each session is self-contained so you can join at any time.”