CHASETOWN hit top gear as they picked up all three points against Vauxhall Motors.

Tom Thorley opened the scoring with a stunning strike for the Scholars before veteran striker Kevin Ellison levelled things up with 12 minutes to go.

But Joey Butlin nodded home a winner to earn a vital three points for the home side.

The first real chance of note came after 15 minutes when Jack Langston fired just wide.

Sam Unitt then went even closer when he clipped the bar.

But the breakthrough eventually came just before half time when Tom Thorley volleyed home from the edge of the box.

It was almost 2-0 ten minutes after the break when Langston found the net only to be denied by the offside flag.

Ellison looked to have stolen a point for Vauxhall when he netted with 12 minutes left on the clock.

But Chasetown restored their lead just four minutes later as Butlin nodded home to earn all three points for the Scholars.