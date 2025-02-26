A SERVICE helping to save lives across the local area has rolled out new vehicles.

The Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes charity was launched in 2014 to provide free transport of urgent blood products and medical items.

The volunteer-run team currently carries out around 7,000 missions each year.

Now their efforts have been boosted by an investment in new four-wheeled vehicles to operate alongside its existing fleet of 18 motorcycles.

The four Dacia Jogger cars are used when poor weather conditions can make riding a bike too risky. They will also be utilised when larger deliveries need to be made.

Jeremy Cartwright, chair of Shropshire, Staffordshire Cheshire Blood Bikes, said:

“Having cars in our fleet allows us to take on very long runs, but the primary use for the cars is to protect our service during bad weather. “We take on an increasing number of urgent or time critical jobs where the delivery is linked to a specific theatre operation – but in the past if we were unable to send a bike due bad weather, the operation could be cancelled. “We primarily undertake urgent or time critical jobs that cannot be done using the hospital’s regular transport. If we are not available the hospital will try to book a specialist courier, a taxi or may even delay the related treatment, all of which are very costly. “Adding the Dacia Joggers to our fleet, provides increased service flexibility and choice for our volunteers as well as saving the NHS more money.”

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, added:

“This charity does an absolutely incredible job of helping the NHS and the public. “Their work is vital, and we are so pleased to see the Jogger playing such a key support role.”