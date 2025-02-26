THE owners of a Lichfield business have thanked customers for their support after closing their doors for good.

Friary Shoes ceased trading at the weekend after 120 years in business.

It came after talks to save the business failed, leading to the closure of branches in Uttoxeter and Lichfield city centre.

Owners Tracey and Adam Lumb said:

“Thank you Lichfield – it’s been a privilege and our honour to look after your feet for a 120 years. “Over the years we have sold thousands of pairs of shoes, measured over eight million little feet and employed over 2,000 staff across the last 40 years. “We have been proud to be a fourth generational family independent business and we have enjoyed every day. “To all of our amazing customers and supporters, from the bottom of our hearts we thank you – without you we wouldn’t have stood the test of time until 2025.”

The owners urged shoppers to continue supporting local businesses across the city centre.

They said:

“Lichfield is such a beautiful city with so many great independent businesses – please continue to support them as you have done with us for the last 120 years. “They really do need you to shop local and support them.”