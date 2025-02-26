A PLAN to improve the quality and accessibility of bus services across Staffordshire will be discussed by councillors.

The proposals will look to increase passenger numbers by making it a more attractive option.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan details how Staffordshire County Council will work with operators to enhance bus travel and use national funding to make it a reliable and sustainable option.

The plans aim to improve links to town centres and railway stations, as well as increasing the number of people who live close to an hourly bus service.

It also includes efforts to replace Lichfield Bus Station and introduce real time passenger information on busier stops and providing walking and cycling routes to stops in Burntwood and Chase Terrace.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways Cllr Mark Deaville said:

“Bus travel is an essential part of our transport network, providing a sustainable and affordable option for all residents whether they live in urban or rural areas. “We want to encourage more people to use buses as an alternative to cars as we look to reduce traffic on our roads and improve air quality. At the same time, we understand that buses are essential to many people, allowing them to access services, workplaces and places of education. “We therefore continually strive to help make the bus travel experience better wherever we can. And while the county council is not responsible for bus services, we have a role as the transport authority to work with operators to support improved services, coordinating these across the county and securing external funding to enable this to happen.”

The Staffordshire Bus Strategy will be discussed at the county council’s economy, infrastructure and communities overview and scrutiny committee tomorrow (27th February).