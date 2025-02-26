POLICE have named a woman who died in Stonnall.

Natasha Callan, 48, was found dead at a house on Main Road at 7.50am yesterday (25th February).

A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

A 53-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Detectives have been granted a superintendent’s extension.

Anyone with information can contact police via the major incident website. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments