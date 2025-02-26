POLICE have named a woman who died in Stonnall.

Natasha Callan, 48, was found dead at a house on Main Road at 7.50am yesterday (25th February).

A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

A 53-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Detectives have been granted a superintendent’s extension.

Anyone with information can contact police via the major incident website. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

