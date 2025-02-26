A REPORT has recommended plans to convert barns at a former hotel into wedding venue are approved.

Members of Lichfield District Council will meet again next week in an attempt to decide on the proposals for Swinfen Hall Hotel.

Councillors sought more detail on issues such as parking or the facility.

A report to the committee has now recommended approval. It said:

“Following the committee meeting the applicant has committed to entering into a unilateral undertaking in order to give comfort and certainty to members that the proposed wedding venue and offices at Swindon Hall will cause minimal impact upon the residential dwellings within Swinfen village, as well as enabling the restoration of the Grade II and Grade II* listed building. “Should members resolve to grant permission following a consideration of the amended application, the council would not formally grant planning permission until the legal agreement has been signed by all parties and sealed. This would ensure the obligations are bound to any permission.”

The agreements will see allocated parking and valet provision for overfill spaces introduced along with the removal of a marquee which is currently the subject of a separate planning row.

The report explained:

“The main hotel building is currently being used as a personal residence to the applicant. “Notwithstanding this, the lawful use of the building remains as a hotel, where weddings or events could potentially take place. Therefore, a site management plan will be secured through the legal agreement to ensure that the quantum of events taking place is controlled and in line with the parking provision on site. “The unilateral undertaking will address the current use of the marquee which is located at the back of Swinfen Hall Hotel and is subject to an enforcement appeal which is currently with the Planning Inspectorate. “The applicant has agreed with planning officers that they will remove the marquee and withdraw the enforcement appeal upon approval of this application and prior to any works commencing to give members reassurance that there will only be one wedding venue within he wider site, and that the existing marquee will not be operated at the same time as the proposed permanent wedding venue.”

The meeting will take place on 3rd March.