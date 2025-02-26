A RETAILER is set to return to Lichfield with a new store if plans are approved.

Marks and Spencer has drawn up plans for a new foodhall on land south of Shortbutts Lane.

The development would see the chain return to the city after its previous foodhall in the Three Spires Shopping Centre closed in 2019.

A planning application has been submitted for a 21,500 sq ft store off Baker Way. The development, if approved, would also include three additional retail units.

Marks and Spencer say its new store would create around 70 new jobs.

Will Smith, the company’s property director, said:

“We’re reshaping for growth and making sure we have the right stores in the right space to deliver the best possible shopping experience for customers. “We have an opportunity to once again support the local community in Lichfield by opening a brand-new M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs. “The show-stopping store will support local suppliers and will offer shoppers a fresh market style Foodhall brimming with fresh produce, sourced from our select farm partners. “Customers will also be able to enjoy an in-store bakery for freshly baked breads and pastries, a hot chicken counter, dedicated flower shop, wine shop and click and collect facilities as well as M&S’ signature cheese barge.”

The development is part of the larger St John’s Grange residential scheme and will see the existing junction off Baker Way improved to accommodate delivery vehicles.

If planning approval is granted, the new store is expected to open in May 2026.