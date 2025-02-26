FAMILIES are being invited to connect with theatre at a show in Lichfield.

Little Wild Theatre will bring Welcome to the World to The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd March.

The show follows Mother Earth’s children Tide, Ariel and Blaze as they explore the world around them.

They will go on adventures exploring oceans, open skies and caves with the help of original songs, dances and puppets made entirely from natural and found objects to highlight the power of nature to support children’s wellbeing.

The show is designed for children aged up to five.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Hub is for everyone and we always love programming shows for our youngest audiences. “Welcome to the World has been loved by children and parents alike and we’re delighted to be bringing it to Lichfield.”

Three performances will take place on the day at 10am, 11.30am and 1pm. Tickets are £9 adults and £7 children. To book visit thehubstmarys.co.uk or visit the venue in person.