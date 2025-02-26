TWO students have been recognised for talents in sport after being honoured by an award set up in memory of Burntwood fundraiser Stephen Sutton MBE.

The Burntwood Town Council Student Award was set up to support local youngsters and help them continue developing their skills and progress in their chosen fields.

This year’s winners have been named as Hannah Daniels and Emily Edis, who have each received £1,000.

Hockey player Hannah trains with the England Talent Academy and hopes to one day turn out for Team GB, while horse rider Emily competes in a range of equine sports.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Every year Burntwood Town Council has been very pleased to award two young people who live in Burntwood a grant of £1,000 to enable and support them to develop their talents in either the creative, sporting or academic fields. “This award is in memory of Stephen Sutton, a talented student who sadly passed away aged 19, but who achieved so much and left an outstanding legacy.”

Cllr Paul Taylor, vice chair of the community and partnerships committee added:

“We are incredibly proud to support Hannah and Emily with this year’s Student Award. “Both show exceptional talent and dedication – these two young athletes stood out from a strong field of applicants, each with the potential to represent our country. “As a council, we’re pleased to support local talent through the Burntwood Town Council Student Award in memory of Stephen Sutton. I look forward to following their progress in the years ahead.”