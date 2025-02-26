PEOPLE are being warned to stay vigilant after scammers pretending to be police officers in Lichfield targeted local residents.

Staffordshire Police said reports had been received today (26th February) about incidents where financial fraudsters had claimed to be members of the force.

They told those being called that they could verify their identify by being transferred to what turned out to be a fictitious 101 line.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We would like to reiterate that neither police nor bank officials will ever ask you to withdraw money from your account, purchase anything or hand over your personal details or passwords. “If you believe you are being targeted by a scammer hang up the phone and use a different phone line to call Action Fraud or the police, as scammers have a way to stay on the line and will pretend to be the police when you call back. “If you don’t have access to a different phone line, wait for a period of time and try calling a family member or friend first to make sure the scammer is no longer on the line. “Just because someone knows basic details about you like your address or date of birth, it doesn’t mean they are genuine bank or police employees. Always question suspicious phone calls and report them.”

People can contact Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.