A LOCAL organisation has boosted efforts to restore a waterway.

Lichfield Beacon Probus Club’s former chairman Bob Wright presented a cheque for £150 to the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) after choosing them as his charity for his year in office.

Bob said:

“LHCRT was an obvious choice – they’re clearly a very professional outfit and making excellent progress restoring the Lichfield Canal.”

The cheque was handed over to the trust’s chair Carole Mills, who also updated members of the Lichfield Beacon Probus Club on progression with the restoration of the local canal.

She said:

“As an entirely volunteer-led organisation, we’re very grateful to Bob for choosing us as his charity and this generous donation will be put to good use.”

Lichfield Beacon Probus Club for retired and semi-retired men will meet again 18th March when a speaker from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will outline their work in caring for 23,000 memorials and cemeteries around the world.

On 21st April, they will hear a talk on historic sites in Iran.

For more details visit www.lichfieldbeaconprobus.org or email lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com.