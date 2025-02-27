LOCAL farmers have been discussing challenges they face with Lichfield’s MP.

Dave Robertson met those working in arable, dairy, vegetable and livestock farms across the district.

He met families to find out more about how each business operates.

The Labour MP said:

“I wanted to visit farms across our area and make sure that I am raising their concerns in Westminster and locally. “It was great to see the wonderful work farmers do – it is this work that grows and rears the highest quality food in the world. “There is a lot of work to do to support our agricultural community. From issues with HS2, the supply chain, access to markets and discussions with the Treasury, I’ll be championing our farms and British farming.”

Simon Spencer, from the Lichfield branch of the National Farmers Union (NFU) was joined by Alex Broome, from the Uttoxeter branch, were among those to host the MP.

Simon said:

“It is important for Dave to see first-hand the day-to-day issues farmers have, but also the passion and pride they have in producing great local food. “The next generation were also present to highlight their involvement and how their futures rely on appropriate Government policies. “We discussed planning policy, HS2, government support and environmental schemes, and how the recent changes to Inheritance Tax will affect their businesses. “Dave had a lot to take in, but we were pleased to get his wellies on the ground with different types of farms in the area.”