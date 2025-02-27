LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines chalked up a fifth place finish in the opening phase of his European Karting season.

The city youngster competed in Spain in the 2025 IAME Winter Cup in the European X30 Junior category.

Making progress with each on-track session at a new circuit, Finlay’s hard work was rewarded with the sixth-fastest time in group qualifying, meaning he was 11th fastest out of a field of 68 drivers in overall qualifying.



The Premium Karting driver fought hard across his heats, scoring three top-ten finishes to claim ninth in the intermediate classification.

It meant he started fifth in Super Heat B and worked his way up to third to earn a seventh place grid slot in the Grand Final against the top 36 racers.



The final got off to a bright start before contact saw him slip back to 15th – but a trademark comeback drive saw him fight his way back in the 17 lap race to claim a hard-earned fifth place finish.

He will now look forward to the first round of the 2025 IAME Euro Series at Cremona in Italy next month.