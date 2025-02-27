PEOPLE who may have known a Lichfield man who has died are being invited to pay their respects at his funeral.

Paul Halfpenny, 62, lived at Bluebell Court on Rotten Row.

He died at his home on 21st January, but as no-one was identified to take care of his funeral arrangements Lichfield District Council has organised a service for him.

It will take place at 10.30am on 5th March at Lichfield and District Crematorium in Fradley.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are saddened that Mr Halfpenny has died and that there was no-one to arrange his funeral. Unfortunately, we have no photograph of him or information about his life. “We want to ensure Mr Halfpenny receives a dignified funeral and people who may have known him – and the public – are invited to attend the funeral service.”