The ceremony to mark the installation of the new defibrillator at Wall Village Hall
A NEW defibrillator has been installed in Wall.

The Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust has installed the lifesaving equipment at Wall Village Hall.

It was officially unveiled at a ceremony featuring civic leaders and local councillors.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

