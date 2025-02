A NIGHT featuring the hits of Robbie Williams is coming to Burntwood.

Dan Budd will recreate the look, vocals and swagger of the former Take That star when he performs at the Grangemoor WMC on 21st June.

A spokesperson said:

“Covering all the hits from Angels to Rock DJ, a touch of the swing classics and a few Take That anthems thrown in for good measure, Dan Budd delivers a night that you’ll never forget.”

Tickets are £12.50 in advance from www.tnt-presents.com or £15 on the door.