PET owners have been warned to take extra care after a dog was injured after being attacked in a Lichfield park.

A greyhound was being walked on a lead in Shortbutts Park at around 1.15pm on 6th February when it was “savaged” by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The owner said their dog was left with “horrific” injuries to the throat, neck, chest, mouth and legs after the incident.

They said:

“My dog was on a lead when a beige-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was not on a lead came from across the park, lunged at my dog and savaged it. “The owner eventually released his dog’s jaws from my dog’s neck, but it carried on biting other parts of her body. “The incident caused extensive wounds to her and will take many weeks of recovery, vet appointments and money.”

The incident has been reported to Lichfield District Council, but the owner has urged others to be vigilant.

“Other walkers need to be aware of the possibility of such a frenzied attack happening to their dogs in the park.”

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“We are always very sorry to learn of any incident where a dog attacks a person or another dog. “We ask all owners to consider other users of the district’s parks and ensure that their dogs are kept under control. “If anyone has concerns about a dog’s behaviour, and it can be identified and located, we will investigate and, if necessary, take action.”

People can report incidents to enquiries@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308000.