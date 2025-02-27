A DEVOTED daughter has made her father’s wish come true by bringing her wedding celebration to a local hospice so he could witness her special day.

Hannah Haynes arranged for the ceremony to be held at St Giles Hospice in Whittington where Maurice, 69, is receiving care.

Along with partner Joshua, she organised the event in just 24 hours, with staff helping to transform the chapel into a wedding venue.

Hannah even managed to pick up a wedding dress on the morning of the ceremony.

Leon Ratcliffe, interim director of clinical services at St Giles Hospice, said:

“It was such an honour to help create a very special moment for a Maurice, Hannah and their family. “Hannah was determined that her father would be part of her wedding day, and we were delighted to assist in making that happen. “We wish Hannah and Joshua a long and happy marriage and thank them for allowing us to be a part of such a memorable occasion.”