PEOPLE in Burntwood are being invited to raise any issues with local councillors at an advice surgery this weekend.

Labour’s district and town councillors will host the event from 10am to 11am tomorrow (1st March) at Burntwood Library.

Representatives will be on hand to help with questions or complaints.

Cllr Steve Norman said:

“Lichfield District Council will be having their say on local government reorganisation and devolution on 18th March, so if members of the public have any questions or views about this – or on the recent council tax decision – then Saturday is the time to tell us. “It’s also the last chance we can buy visitors a tea or coffee in the library before the county council elections period prevents us.”