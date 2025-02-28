THREE indoor market events are taking place in Burntwood in March.

Burntwood Memorial Institute will kick-off the series on Sunday (2nd March) with an indoor car boot and table top sale from 10am to 2pm.

Visitors will be able to explore independent stalls featuring handmade crafts, shop clearances, local business offerings and bargains such as cards, ceramics, plush toys, homemade treats, candles and jewellery.

Children can also enjoy a free crafting area, with the event – which also includes a tombola and refreshments – supporting St Giles Hospice. Admission is free.

On 9th March between 9.30am and 1.30pm the Burntwood Winter Market returns to the venue, with an expanded selection of traders offering meats, fish, chocolate, cakes, doughnuts and pet treats, along with beauty products. Entry is free.

The series concludes on between 11am and 3pm on 15th March with Burntwood Memorial Community Association’s biannual craft fair offering goods and craft supplies. Entry is £1.

Paul Taylor, chair of the Burntwood Memorial Community Association, said:

“We’re pleased to see the institute used for a variety of markets. Each event brings something different to Burntwood, from casual car boot browsing to specialist craft shopping.”

The Institute, located on Rugeley Road (WS7 9BE), offers ample parking and full accessibility. Well-behaved pets are also welcome.

For event updates, search Facebook for Burntwood Memorial Community Association.