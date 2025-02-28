A BRIDAL boutique in Lichfield city centre has closed.

The Real Wedding Collective had been based on Tamworth Street since the store was opened by sisters Sadie and Carrie Hatfield in 2022.

But they have now confirmed the closure of the business.

The sisters said:

“We want to say a huge thank you for the support people have shown us over the last three years. “We’ve been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for our little dream boutique. “Even though we’re sadly having to walk away, we’ve loved every second of the journey. “We’ve helped so many incredible brides find their dream dress and for that we’re so proud. “It’s now onto the next chapter for us both.”