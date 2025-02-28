LICHFIELD City will return to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this weekend when they host Northwich Victoria.

Ivor Green’s men will welcome their opponents as they aim to continue their title charge and extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

A 1-0 victory last time out on the road at AFC Wulfrunians saw them move ten points clear at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Meanwhile, the visitors took all three points from OJM Black Country in their previous clash – winning 3-1 on home soil.

Kick-off tomorrow (1st March) is at 3pm.