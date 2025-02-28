A LICHFIELD organisation that has “set the bar higher” to provide workplace wellbeing across the Midlands has been named the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Business of the Year 2025.

The Listening Centre Employee Assistance Programme Ltd was presented with the honour in front of 1,000 guests at the ICC in Birmingham after winning the Excellence in Customer Service category.

The Lichfield company has dedicated itself to maintaining and improving mental health and wellbeing since it was founded in 2002 by Sharon McCormick.

Its provides counselling, mediation, clinical supervision, bespoke training, critical incident and trauma support and psychological assessment.

Judge Justice Williams MBE said:

“The Listening Centre exemplifies excellence in workplace wellbeing through proactive community involvement, tailored solutions and outstanding service delivery. “Their ability to consistently impress clients and customers with rapid, empathetic support highlights their position as a leader in their field.”

The ceremony also saw the Lichfield Garrick win the Excellence in Sales and Marketing award.