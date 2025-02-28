LICHFIELD will continue their title hunt when they return to action after a weekend off.

With four games to go they are three points ahead of Dronfield at the top of the table.

Three of the Myrtle Greens’ remaining fixtures are at home, starting with Matlock tomorrow (1st March).

They go into the game on the back of a one-sided win against Mellish last time out which saw them pass the 100 tries mark for the season.

Ditch Burton heads the list of 26 different try scorers with a personal tally of 13 to put him ahead of Paul Maxwell-Keys and Freddie Wilson with 12 and 11 respectiveily.

Elsewhere, the 2nds travel to third placed Atherstone.

Kick off for both fixtures is at 3pm.