STAFFORDSHIRE Police has appointed a new Deputy Chief Constable.

Becky Riggs, who is currently an Assistant Chief Constable with the force, will take up the role at the end of March when she replaces the retiring Jon Roy.

Her career spans more than 30 years – including stints at Hampshire Police, the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police – and as seen her lead in areas such as tackling child abuse and sexual exploitation, fraud, counter terrorism and major investigations.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said:

“I look forward to continuing to work with Becky. Her role will be key in ensuring we once again become an outstanding local police service for our communities. “Since joining Staffordshire Police in January 2023 as Assistant Chief Constable overseeing specialist crime and public protection, Becky has been central in improving how we investigate crime and support victims. “Her work to lead the teams in these areas has resulted in significant improvements which have been recognised by in our latest PEEL inspection.”