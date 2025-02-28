NEW lighting has been installed to help people travelling to and from Lichfield city centre feel safer.

Five lampposts have been put up either side of the Western Bypass tunnel as part of the project organised by Lichfield City Council and Lichfield Historic Parks.

The work was carried out as part of efforts to improve safety for the route which is often used by those returning from a night out in the city.

Cllr Jacob Marshall, deputy leader of the city council, said:

“As someone who lives on the Walsall Road and enjoys a few pints in the city centre, I walk this route often and in the winter it was pitch black. “I’ve had a good few emails from neighbours saying the same thing – people were worried about their safety walking late at night, so I secured some funding and got some extra lampposts put in. “They’re a perfect amount of light, not too bright to ruin the park’s atmosphere but enough to make it feel safer. “The city council’s staff got moving on this quickly and purchased the lights for a good price. The team are one of the city’s greatest assets and we’re lucky to have them.”