POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was attacked by a group of men in Lichfield.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (26th February) on Greencroft.

Officers say the victim was put in a car by his attackers after the assault and driven to an address on Oakenfield before the suspects then left the scene.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“West Midlands Ambulance Service took the boy to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time. “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area, including speaking to other homeowners and examining CCTV. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 571 of 26th February, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.