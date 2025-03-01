A BOTTLED water supplier has agreed a deal for a new storage facility in Lichfield.

Roxane UK, which uses the brand name Aqua Pura, has agreed a ten year lease on a detached warehouse on the Europa Way Industrial Estate.

The company, which has a bottling depot at Fradley, will now add the 31,600 sq ft site to its portfolio.

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at commercial property specialists Burley Browne, said:

“It is exciting to see such a successful company expanding its operations in the Lichfield area – and we were delighted to secure this deal on behalf of our client. “The unit changed hands last year in a £2.7million off-market deal completed by the team here at Burley Browne. “It was acquired by a private investor who retained us as letting agents and we have been able to agree an improved rent on the property from the level that the previous tenant was paying. “This has been an excellent team effort, securing an outstanding tenant and a very successful re-letting on behalf of our client and we are sure that Roxane UK will continue to thrive as it expands its operations in the Lichfield area.”