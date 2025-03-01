A COMMITMENT on defence spending will help tackle the threat posed by Russia, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The Government has committed to spend an additional £13.4billion each year, with foreign aid budgets cut to help fund the increase.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said the move – which is aimed at ensuring 2.5% of GDP was spent on defence – was needed in order for the country to rise to the “generational challenge” posed by Russia.

The Lichfield MP said:

“The threat Russia poses to Britain is real – from the Salisbury poisoning, to spy ships circling our waters and the barbaric invasion of Ukraine which has shattered peace in Europe. “Our Government outlined our plan to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. We are rising to this generational challenge. “This Government does not take the decision to cut foreign aid lightly, but Britain’s defence must come first.”