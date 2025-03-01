THE family of a woman who died in Stonnall say they will “forever miss her”.

Natasha Callan, 48, was found dead at a house on Main Street at 7.50am on 25th February.

In a statement, her family said:

“The picture you see is that of a young woman – but what the picture doesn’t show you is that she was the baby of our family. A little sister to her six siblings, an aunt to her many nieces and nephews and most importantly a mother of five. “Looking at her picture, you will not hear her loud laugh or feel the warmth of her big hugs or feel the clasp of her hand over yours, but she was all these things and more. We will forever miss her. “Natasha’s memory will always live on in the hearts of her family in Dublin and California – this is not goodbye it’s until we meet again.”

A 53-year-old man from the Lichfield area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail as police enquiries continue.