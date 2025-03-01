A CHARITY building the UK’s first dedicated holiday village for critically ill children and their families near Lichfield has reached a major milestone.

The site office has been constructed on the 30-acre Kids’ Village site at Wychnor.

The project was founded by the Fletcher family, who were inspired by their visit to Give Kids the World Village in Florida over 20 years ago after their daughter Sammie’s childhood battle with cancer.

Determined to create a similar respite experience in the UK, they secured planning permission in 2023 for ten lodges, a central facility, a lake and a play area.

A campaign to raise the £5million to fund construction began the following year and has already seen more than £1.6million pledged.

The first development has seen the creation of a staff office, car park and viewing space.

Doug Wright MBE, chairman of Kids’ Village, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from individuals, the community and corporate partners who have enabled us to start work at site and complete this first phase of works. “But we still have a long way to go to reach our £5million target and alongside our on-going fundraising, we are looking to a small number of funders who may be able to pledge significant support. “By inviting individuals to visit the site and see our vision for themselves, we are confident that seeing is believing – and that this will help unlock the next stage of capital funding.”

The new facilities allowed trustees to hold their first meeting at the site recently.

Sam Fletcher-Goodwin, co-founder of Kids’ Village, added:

“This is a huge milestone. Walking our trustees through the site reinforced just how special, calm, and perfect this location is for our vision. “We are more determined than ever to raise the remaining funds and begin full construction as soon as possible. “Kids’ Village is about joy, magic, and fresh air – the total opposite of a hospital stay. Nothing like this exists in the UK right now, and we urge anyone who can help us make this a reality to get in touch.”

For more details visit www.kidsvillage.org.uk.