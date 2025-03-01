LIBERAL Democrat councillors say a collegiate approach at Lichfield District Council has helped create a “better and fairer” budget for residents.

Lichfield District Council agreed its financial plans at a meeting this week.

The local authority is currently in no overall control, meaning parties have worked together to ensure the budget was passed.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem group, said he was pleased to support the Medium Term Financial Strategy following an amendment which saw money distributed to a wider variety of projects than initially planned.

He said:

“The changes cover a wider range of priorities – priorities which reflect many of the core values of the Liberal Democrats. “We are delighted that so many of these, such as investment in public transport and buses, action on climate change and on affordable and social housing are shared by the other groups in council, with additional funding now included in the new budget. “Before the vote on this amendment last night, we were pleased to be part of the decision-making process on the amendment and other parts of the budget originally prepared by the Conservative group. “Discussions prior to the full council meeting between us and the Labour and Conservative groups resulted in many changes, all of which will result in a better and fairer deal for residents. “This collegiality and working together in a no overall control council is to be applauded – and we are delighted to be part of this process.”

Among those on a cross party group discussing budget plans ahead of the decision was Chadsmead Lib Dem representative Cllr Miles Trent.

He said:

“I was delighted to be part of the discussions that have led up to this result. “As Lib Dems we have shown that we are prepared and willing to discuss and cooperate with the other political groupings within the council, and that we have principles and ideas that resonate with them to the point that they become council policy.”