LICHFIELD City’s title challenge is showing no signs of slowing down as they picked up a 3-0 win over Northwich Victoria.

First half goals from Jamie Spiers and James Wilcock got the ball rolling for Ivor Green’s men before Callum Griffin wrapped up the points after the break.

The result means City now have a 13 point lead over nearest rivals Shifnal Town in the Midland Football League Premier Division, although the second placed side have three games in hand.

But with just five fixtures of their campaign left, Lichfield will be hoping to go one better than last season when they suffered heartbreak in the play-offs.

The goalscoring against Northwich got underway after a quarter of an hour when Jack Edwards saw his shot kept out by Zac Prior, but Spiers was on hand to tuck away the rebound.

The lead was doubled five minutes later after Wilcock took aim from 20 yards and gave the visiting keeper no chance.

Any hopes Northwich had of finding a way back into the game were extinguished in the second half when Griffin chipped the keeper.

Lichfield City’s remaining Midland Football League Premier Division fixtures:

Studley (A) – 15th March

Stone Old Alleynians (H) – 22nd March

Highgate United (H) – 29th March

Whitchurch Alport (A) – 5th April

Romulus (H) – 12th April